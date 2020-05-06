Watch New PBS Documentary About World War II, Queen Elizabeth, and Her Love Story with Philip for Free

Available for free through June 2nd, The Queen at War documents World War II, Queen Elizabeth's teenage love story with Prince Philip, and so much more in less than an hour.

If you love learning about history and you love the British monarchs, you're going to want to cancel your evening plans immediately and carve out time to watch the new PBS documentary, The Queen at War. The documentary debuted yesterday evening on PBS (check local listings for more viewing opportunities) and is now streaming for free on PBS.org until June 2 here, as well as on the PBS Video app.

The documentary chronicles Queen Elizabeth, who was 13 when World War II commenced, as she forges her journey to become an inspiring ruler. A love story blossoms too as we see the young (then) princess fall in love with the naval officer she would eventually wed, Prince Philip. Narrated by Phyllis Logan, whom you may recall played Mrs. Hughes on Downton Abbey, the 54-minute documentary will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Per a PBS press release, the story is captured through the reminiscences of friends, including Lady Glenconner; royal biographers Christopher Warwick, Robert Lacey, Jane Dismore and Hugh Vickers; and more. The film also features rare footage of Elizabeth during the war years.

We also can't get enough of Elizabeth's sweet love story with Philip, depicted throughout the short film: "The war years also saw the blossoming of Elizabeth’s enduring love story. Just two months before the outbreak of war in September 1939, the 13-year-old met a handsome 18-year-old naval cadet during a family tour of the Royal Naval College," reads the PBS press release on The Queen at War. "Instantly smitten, the two wrote to each other throughout the war, during Phillip’s military service. 'Whatever it meant to her personally, it gave her this same sense of identity with so many other British women during the war,' says royal biographer Robert Lacey. 'Their man — husband, fiancé, boyfriend — was away, risking his life, which Phillip did.'"

