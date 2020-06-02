Watch Exclusive Clip From Upcoming PBS Special Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero Revealed

If you love PBS documentaries (who doesn't?) and you love the British royal family, then you're officially going to want to carve out some time on Sunday, June 14th at 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET to watch Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero Revealed. In the new documentary, viewers will get the chance to learn about the husband of Queen Victoria and the role he served in influencing Victorian Britain.

Per a PBS press release, history buffs can expect much packed into this one-hour show: "With remarkable access to Albert’s private papers and intimate family photographs currently housed in the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, author and historian Saul David examines Albert’s significant influence on British culture, government policy and even international relations," the press release reveals. "Initially viewed with suspicion and hostility by the British public and dismissed by Parliament, Albert faced an uphill struggle to carve out a leadership role. Such was his tenacity that by the time of his premature death at age 42, Albert was widely regarded as a forward-thinking reformer whose innovative ideas transformed the fortunes of the nation and created a legacy that lives on today." On June 14th at 8 p.m. you can tune into the show on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org, and the PBS Video App.

Below, watch an exclusive clip from the documentary which focuses on the topic of homesickness, as Albert was originally from Germany. We've definitely got our appetites whetted for the special now that we've seen this small peek of the show.

If you can't hold out until June 14th, we also invite you to watch the official trailer below. To satisfy your royal family hankering, we'd also recommend viewing the new PBS documentary The Queen at War about Queen Elizabeth II.

