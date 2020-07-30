MASTERPIECE to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Season with Elizabeth Is Missing Starring Glenda Jackson

Love mystery? Love PBS' flagship MASTERPIECE series? Love Glenda Jackson? If you answered yes, yes, and yes, then you'll definitely want to set a calendar reminder for January 3, 2021.

To celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary, MASTERPIECE will air Elizabeth Is Missing, starring Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson in the U.S. on January 3, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET. The BAFTA-nominated mystery—which aired in the UK in 2019—is based on the book of the same name, written by British novelist Emma Healey. The story centers around Maud, played by Jackson, who suffers from Alzheimer's, as she tries to solve the mysterious disappearance of her best friend Elizabeth as well as that of her sister Sukey, who vanished 70 years earlier.

“We’re thrilled Glenda Jackson will lead off our 50th anniversary year,” says MASTERPIECE executive producer Susanne Simpson in a press release from WGBH Boston, which presents the series. “MASTERPIECE has been home to some of the best British dramas of our time, and a showcase for British ‘acting royalty’ such as Maggie Smith, Kenneth Branagh, Helen Mirren and Benedict Cumberbatch, and of course, Glenda Jackson.” The series will officially mark its 50th anniversary on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

In addition to Elizabeth is Missing, the 50th anniversary season of MASTERPIECE has much more in store in January. So far, we know it will include a new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, a seven-part series based on the life of famed British veterinary surgeon and writer James Herriot during his time as a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire and Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a new six-part mystery starring Kate Phillips of Peaky Blinders as a detective in Victorian London. (The exact air dates for these shows are yet to be announced, but you can sign up for the MASTERPIECE email for updates on showtimes and more here.)

