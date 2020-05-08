8 Patriotic Movies to Stream Right Now

During this time of incredible sadness and uncertainty as the coronavirus spreads throughout our country, we also feel incredibly proud to call ourselves American. From mail couriers, bus drivers, doctors, and hospital inventory specialists to physician assistants, janitors, police officers, and EMTs, we all share a sense of immense gratitude for those who are keeping things running when it feels like all is spiraling.

This weekend, consider trying out some of these ideas for thanking essential workers from home and putting on one of these patriotic movies in their honor as we solute them from afar.

The Patriot

Watch Mel Gibson impress in this thrilling fictional tale about the American Revolution. Or, you know, watch it for the 10th time.

Watch it on Hulu.

Pearl Harbor

This World War II drama, based on true events, chronicles the friendship of two boys from their youth to pilots in the war and stars Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett.

Watch it on HBO.

Apollo 11

Good luck peeling yourself away from this documentary about the 1969 mission created from a newly-discovered collection of 70mm footage, and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings.

Watch it on Hulu.

Sands of Iwo Jima

This 1940 dramatization of the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima with John Wayne in the leading role will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watch it on Hulu.

Armageddon

Bruce Willis. Meteorites. The world in peril. What more could you want from an action movie?

Watch it on HBO.

Hacksaw Ridge

This biographical film about Lynchburg, Virginia native Desmond Doss, an army medic who refused to bear arms and yet saved 75 soldiers in is time serving America is a story that will stay with you for years to come.

Watch it on Amazon.

12 Strong

An emotional drama in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorists attacks, a U.S. Special Forces team bravely heads to Afghanistan for a heroic fight.

Watch it on IMDb TV.

Patriot’s Day

A moving film about the search for the Boston Marathon bombers, you'll be brought to tears by this engaging drama.

Watch it on Amazon.

We'd love to hear from you, dear readers: What's your favorite patriotic movie of all-time? We've got the popcorn standing by at the ready.