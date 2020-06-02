Pat Dye, Legendary Former Auburn Football Coach, Has Died

Former Auburn Tigers head coach Pat Dye passed away Monday morning. The Georgia native was 80-years old.

According to Lee County coroner Bill Harris, Dye passed away from “complications of renal and hepatic failure” at the Compassus Bethany House in Auburn, AL.com reports.

The legendary coach has the third-most wins in Auburn football history after going 99-39-4 during 12 seasons (1981-1992). He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005 and was named SEC Coach of the Year three times (1983, 1987, and 1988). In 2005, Auburn named its football field Pat Dye Field in his honor.

“People will talk about all of the games Coach Dye won, all the championships and bowl games, but his greatest contribution is the difference he made in the lives of his players and the people who worked for him,” former Auburn athletics director David Housel told AL.com. "I am one of them. He made a difference in my life.

“He came to Auburn at a time when Auburn needed leadership and focus. He provided that leadership and focus, and Auburn will be forever because of him.”