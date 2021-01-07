A Texas Paratrooper Stationed in Italy Shipped $200 Worth of Dirt So His Son Can Be Born Over Texas Ground

When we published a piece titled 20 Signs You're From Texas we knew "you trot your kids out to fields of bluebonnets and Indian paintbrush for pictures every spring" and "you've seen hail the size of baseballs," were pretty good indicators you hail from the Lone Star State.

But we didn't think to include "You ship soil abroad for your newborn's arrival to ensure they're delivered over the Texas terrain" to our list. Perhaps we should reconsider after coming across this tale of a man who spent more than $200 to ship dirt from Texas to Italy for his son's birth. The unique move from then father-to-be Tony Traconi first came onto our radar from the editors over at country music and lifestyle website, WhiskeyRiff.com, and though it took place in 2019, it's the exact humorous antidote we need right now to the relentless news cycle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tweet that has since been made private, Traconi, a paratrooper then stationed in Italy, wrote, "I spent over $200 on shipping costs for dirt from Texas, The plan is to hide it under the hospital bed so when my wife gives birth my son will be born over Texas land." After his son was born, Traconi shared an adorable photo of the youngster, noting the Texas land beneath him. Alas, it appears you can take the newborn out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of the newborn, guys and gals.

In September of 2019, he followed up with a photo of the tot's feet over the dirt molded into the shape of — of course — Texas.

WATCH: It's Amazing What This Texas Woman Did For A Homeless Man