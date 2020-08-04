Paige Drummond Shares the Sweetest Reaction to Sister Alex's Engagement: "My Heart Is Dancing!"

After a few years of casually (okay, devotedly) tracking Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond's relationship with boyfriend Mauricio Scott on Instagram, the day finally came: A bended knee, an ecstatic embrace, a sparkly diamond. Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott are engaged!

The couple met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University. They both graduated as proud Aggies in 2019. Read more about their engagement story here.

Now, our hearts are warmed to see Alex's younger sister, Paige, share her excitement on social media for Alex and her future brother-in-law, Mauricio. "The most amazing day we’ve all waited and prayed for! Alex and Mauricio have a childlike love and now they get to do life together forever & ever!!!" Paige exclaims alongside three engagement photos of the couple. "I love you both so much and I can’t wait to watch you guys take on this next walk of life. My heart is dancing! PRAISE JESUS!!" Click through the photos below.

Thrilled mama, Ree Drummond, also shared two posts on Instgram expressing her love for the happy couple. In the more recent of the two, Drummmond jokes, "I’m the mom who always indoctrinated her daughters not to get married until they were twenty-eight. Alex obviously listens to every word I say." Clearly, she's happy their relationship has moved to the next stage, continuing, "I’m sure glad she didn’t, though, because we couldn’t love Mauricio more. The timing is perfect for them. Love is beautiful!"

Ever a jokester, Drummond's daughter Paige replied to her mom's post with "Don’t worry mom, I’ll probably be older than 28 when I get married."

