After Months of Lonely Searching, Shunned Wild Horse Finds New Family on the Outer Banks
After months of searching, a young wild horse has finally found her place on the Outer Banks.
Alma's saga first caught our attention in June, when the Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) shared that it had received multiple calls about a "lost" horse with wounds on both sides of her face.
"Earlier this spring, Alma was pushed out of the harem she (was) born into. The stallion (who is most likely her father) became aggressive towards her and would not let her get close to the rest of the mares," CWHF explained on Facebook. "It's what eventually happens to each and every young horse."
Alma's circumstance, however, was unique. According to CWHF, her situation was complicated by the fact that her family lived more than a mile away from other wild horses.
"Normally, a mare that's pushed out of her harem would quickly be scooped up by another stallion but there just aren't any other harems close by for Alma to assimilate into," the fund explained. "The good news is she finally seems to be migrating north, towards more densely populated areas. We are keeping our fingers crossed that she comes across a welcoming group soon."
In the weeks that followed, the Internet watched with great emotion as the young horse wandered the shore looking for a harem to call her own.
Finally, on July 20, there was good news.
"We have some great news to report this morning—Alma has joined up with a new group of horses!" the fund announced on Facebook. "Way to go, girl! We knew she would figure it out."
CWHF confirmed that Alma had found her place with stallion Cowboy, mares Daisy and Shala, and Shala's three-year-old son Renzi.
"There's a lot to be said for trusting the horses, trusting nature, and doing what's best even when it's hard on our human emotions," the post concluded. "Excited to see what the future holds for this special mare!"
Yay, Alma!