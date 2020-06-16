OREO Red, White and Blue Cookies Are Back for a Limited-Time Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even if you're full, even if you're stuffed, even if you snuck that extra handful of fries, there's always room for an OREO. Especially when it's a unique release.

Well, cookie enthusiasts, you've lucked out: Per a spokesperson, Southern Living has learned that OREO Red, White and Blue cookies, the first tri-color OREO cookies with layers of red, white, and blue original creme, were made available to consumers starting Monday, June 15th. These OREO cookies are available wherever OREO cookies are sold, for a limited-time only while supplies last. Currently, you can buy them at Target.com for $3.69.

These OREO cookies actually were first released in 2018 to celebrate the PyeongChang Olympic Games in South Korea, as Best Products originally reported. Per the Target website, the description reads, "Take a delicious break with Team USA Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, the favorite of millions around the world since 1912. This limited edition Oreo emblazons each cookie with a special design supporting Team USA." Though the cream tastes the same as original cream, the red, white, and, blue cream coupled with the American flag and Olympics rings logos emblazoned on each cookie, certainly gives each OREO a festive, patriotic look. We think these tasty treats would make a welcome addition to any Fourth of July spread, or, you know, any late-night trip to the cookie jar.

Love OREO cookies? Here's how to make OREO Cookie balls, bound to be your new favorite dessert. (We hear they pair really well with ice cream.)

WATCH: Joanna Gaines Reminds Us All to Embrace Our “Little Girl Selves”