You Can Donate Your Old Mascara Wands to Help North Carolina Wildlife
Experts recommend swapping them out every two to three months anyways!
Mascara has been improving the lashes (and lives) of women for generations, but who knew those old wands can also help save the lives of wild animals?
Well, Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the needs of wildlife rehabilitation in Western North Carolina, has a need for your old mascara wands that's far more pressing that fabulous lashes—although we can always make a case for those too.
Savannah Trantham, co-founder of the group, recently took to Facebook to explain that a wand is a great tool for removing fly eggs and larvae from the fur of animals.
"Do you have old mascara just lying around in a drawer? Know a makeup artist? Clean off those old wands in hot soapy water and we can put them to good use!" she wrote in the post which quickly racked up more than 50,000 shares.
In no time, thousands of mascara wands came pouring in. And the timing couldn't be more perfect, as the nonprofit is just about to open a new triage center in Candler, NC.
"We are stunned at the outpouring of support," Kimberly Brewster, who coordinates the group's outreach efforts, shared in a press release. "I was brought to tears by the messages thanking us for saving wild animals."
Want to help? Clean off your old wands in soapy water and mail them to:
Appalachian Wildlife Refuge
P.O. Box 121
Skyland, NC 28776
If you don't have old mascara wands laying around but still want to help, visit Appalachian Wildlife Refuge's Amazon wishlist for a list of supplies they need to help stock their new triage facility.