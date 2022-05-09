Goldfish Crackers and Old Bay Team Up to Make the Snack of the Summer
A favorite childhood snack is getting a decidedly grown-up makeover: Old Bay seafood seasoning is joining flavor forces with Goldfish crackers for a tangy, savory, and just-right spicy snack.
Goldfish crackers have long been thought of as a go-to snack for toddlers and kids who need something to tide over their appetites lest they dissolve into hunger-fueled tantrums. (Are we speaking from experience here? Perhaps.) But Goldfish weren't always thought of as kid eats. Indeed, they were originally designed to be served with cocktails, according to Fast Company. They also claim Julia Child served the fish-shaped snacks as a Thanksgiving appetizer.
In recent years, Pepperidge Farm, maker of Goldfish crackers, has been leaning into the food's history with releases that appear meant to tempt older snackers. Last year, for example, they released Goldfish Frank's Redhot, which the company claims was the fastest selling launch of summer 2021.
But something tells us, Old Bay Goldfish is about to give Frank's Redhot a run for its money.
Old Bay seasoning, in its iconic blue-and-yellow tin and with its 18 herbs and spices, originated in Maryland, so it's synonymous with Mid-Atlantic seafood dishes, but as any Southerner knows there's almost no wrong way to eat Old Bay. From crab cakes to fish boils, popcorn seasoning to pasta, Old Bay doesn't have to be in the ingredient list to be on the menu.
The new limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish will feature Old Bay seasoning on fish-shaped saltine crackers. Many snackers have been DIY-ing this nibble or something like it for decades. Plus, saltines and Old Bay aren't strangers on menus either. They're both served at seafood boils and fish shacks from Baltimore to Brunswick.
The new Goldfish flavor will be rolling out nationwide in the coming months. For now, we'll be dreaming up ways to eat the petite snacks: out of hand, atop squash casserole, or maybe as a tasty appetizer at this summer's crab boils.