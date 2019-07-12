25 Vintage Names That Are in Danger of Going Extinct
The Mauds, Myrtles, and Blanches of America are more precious than you might think. According to a recent survey compiled by the Social Security Administration, they're three of the 25 vintage names on the edge of extinction in our country.
To determine the baby names in danger of going extinct, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 100 most popular boy and girl names each year since 1880 and calculated the average ranking of every name when it appears on the list. The names with the lowest appearances are on their way to extinction.
Scroll for a list of the baby names nearing extinction in America.
25. Delores
24. Bob
23. Bert
22. Gail
21. Maude
20. Patsy
19. Traci
18. Margie
17. Sue
16. Beulah
15. Vicki
14. Kim
13. Sherri
12. Nettie
11. Garfield
10. Bessie
9. Terry
8. Ed
7. Vickie
6. Carole
5. Velma
4. Blanche
3. Myrtle
2. Maud
1. Willie