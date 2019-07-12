25 Vintage Names That Are in Danger of Going Extinct

You had a good run, Maud.
By Meghan Overdeep Updated June 17, 2022
The Mauds, Myrtles, and Blanches of America are more precious than you might think. According to a recent survey compiled by the Social Security Administration, they're three of the 25 vintage names on the edge of extinction in our country.

To determine the baby names in danger of going extinct, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 100 most popular boy and girl names each year since 1880 and calculated the average ranking of every name when it appears on the list. The names with the lowest appearances are on their way to extinction. 

Scroll for a list of the baby names nearing extinction in America.

25. Delores

24. Bob

23. Bert

22. Gail

21. Maude

20. Patsy

19. Traci

18. Margie

17. Sue

16. Beulah

15. Vicki

14. Kim

13. Sherri

12. Nettie

11. Garfield

10. Bessie

9. Terry

8. Ed

7. Vickie

6. Carole

5. Velma

4. Blanche

3. Myrtle

2. Maud

1. Willie

