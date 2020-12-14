Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Count Alpacas, Chickens, Cats, and More Among Their Family Members

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban aren't just a power couple. They are power pet parents.

In all seriousness, though, the duo sure love their animals, as we learned in a recent deep dive on the topic from country music outlet Taste of Country. In their brood—which also includes their two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose—they count several cats and dogs among their members. First, they've got two cats, Ginger and Snow, along with a dog, Julian, a.k.a. Jules, a dashing pup you can check out below.

When it comes to being a pet parent, it seems Kidman really goes above and beyond, telling the U.K.'s You Magazine, that she's taken her cats along in a cat backpack to enjoy a nice long stroll with her. "I really am a cat person. I’ve just got one of those carriers. Have you seen those? Those backpacks that you can put them in?...a cat carrier that’s a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it’s got air and everything and they love it," Kidman explained to the outlet. This past fall, the couple also adopted a rescue cat named Louis, who could not be any cuter.

And it's even more of a full house at the family's farmhouse in Sutton Forest, Australia (the Kidman-Urban posse also have a residence in Nashville, Los Angeles, Sydney, and New York), where they keep alpacas. "They’re a little fierce, They make noises, they spit and they can bite," she says of the animals in the You Magazine interview. To round out the bunch, the famous family also own chickens and fish.