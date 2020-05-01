Nicole Kidman Recalls the Romantic Moment She Fell for Keith Urban

Fifteen years after a chance meeting at an industry event brought them together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are as strong as ever.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kidman revealed that she fell for the country crooner and fellow Australian shortly after their first meeting. The Academy Award winning actress recalled how Urban took her for a ride on his Harley-Davidson to Woodstock, New York, where they had a picnic in the woods. “I was a goner—I mean, c’mon,” she said. The lovebirds were married less than a year later, in June 2006

Kidman and Urban married welcome their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and their second daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010.

Their insistence on prioritizing family is a big part of their marital success. Kidman said she will "pass on films" if the timing is wrong, and frequently chooses projects on the East Coast and when the kids aren't in school.

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” she explained. “When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

How sweet is that?