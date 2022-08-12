Alabama Football Wives, Led by Terry Saban, Landscape Tuscaloosa Habitat for Humanity House
Terry Saban and other wives of the University of Alabama's football coaching staff teamed up to landscape a new Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa this week.
The house, which was presented to UA employee Kanika Cotton on Thursday, was the latest to be funded by the Nick's Kids Foundation, the official charity of Terry and head coach Nick Saban.
The foundation had funded 18 houses so far—one for each of the Crimson Tide's national championships. Even though Alabama lost to Georgia this year, Terry said she wanted to make an exception.
"Nick says that I broke the rules because Nick's Kids Foundation has built a house for every national championship. But we came so close to getting house No. 19 that I thought it was only fair to the family who was waiting for us to win that last game to get a Habitat house," Terry told The Tuscaloosa News. "We decided that for winning the SEC championship and for beating the team that actually won the championship that we should go ahead and build house number 18 1/2 and hope that someday we can build house No. 19."
Carolyn Golding, wife of defensive coordinator Pete Golding, told the newspaper that she was honored to participate in the effort.
"It has definitely helped us grow as individuals and learn how to be a blessing to the community and how rewarding it is to be involved in the community and help others in need," she said.
Terry, who was joined by her daughter Kristen Setas, said that she feels a responsibility to give back to the community.
"Use your platform, whatever you do, use that platform to help other people," she told The Tuscaloosa News. "Certainly we feel we have a lot of blessings we feel we should share with others."