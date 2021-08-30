Parts of Louisiana Hit Hardest by Hurricane Ida Facing Weeks Without Electricity

The New Orleans area could be without electricity for quite some time in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

On Sunday night, the city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness revealed that the only power in the city was coming from generators. Currently, 888,229 residents are without electricity.

All eight transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans were out of service, Entergy officials said on Sunday. The situation caused a load imbalance and resulted in a failure of all power generation in the region.

It will reportedly take days just for utility crews to determine the extent of the storm damage to the New Orleans power grid, and far longer to restore power to the region.

Some utility customers in the hardest-hit areas may not see electric service restored for as long as three weeks, according to Entergy. But they predict that 90% of customers will have power back sooner.

The greatest danger after this type of storm remains downed power lines and electrical equipment. If you see a power line or electrical equipment on the ground or in the trees or bushes—do not go near it! Call 800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).