The Crown's Fifth Season Will Not Air Until 2022

On the bright side, the show will run for six seasons instead of the previously announced five.

Oh, how we yearn to escape into the beautiful, twisted vortex that is Netflix's The Crown. With episodes in season 3 taking viewers on journeys to America, South Wales, the Caribbean, and beyond, along with plenty of intrigue in Buckingham Palace, we certainly can't wait for more seasons of one of our favorite shows.

As of late, it's been a whirlwind of emotions for fans of Netflix's The Crown. After hearing in January from Netflix that The Crown's fifth season would be its last, the show's creator Peter Morgan announced in July that the show will actually run for six seasons.

Needless to say, we all breathed a sigh of relief that we can spend more time with some our favorite British royals. Now, we're back to exhaling in woe, as we just learned that the fifth season of The Crown won't debut on the streaming platform until 2022.

The news comes courtesy of Deadline, which shared the scoop yesterday, July 22nd: "Imelda Staunton will not make her bow as Queen Elizabeth II until 2022 as The Crown takes a filming break this year amid its final cast changeover, Deadline can reveal," the article's author Jake Kanter writes.

Though there is no official premiere date, Season 4 of the hit show is scheduled to debut later this year. Since the crew won't begin filming season 5 until next June, no new season of The Crown will air in 2021. A year without The Crown? Oh say it isn't so!

According to Deadline, this break was long built into The Crown's filming schedule and does not have to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Alas, if anything, during these turbulent and difficult times, we're looking to distract ourselves in the action of the series more than ever.

