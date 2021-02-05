Netflix's Firefly Lane Is Filmed in the Same Place as Virgin River

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Who's been glued to their TVs this week watching Firefly Lane? The recently debuted Netflix original series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke is hard to hit pause on, if we do say so ourselves. The show is based on Kristin Hannah's best-selling book of the same title (BUY IT: $9.99; Amazon.com), which Heigl recently said "[is] just the most beautiful story of friendship. It felt really poignant and relatable and honest and fun," on The TODAY Show. The story chronicles Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke), two best friends from their teens in the 1970s to their forties in the early 2000s, with plenty of laughs, romance, and drama along the way.(Needless to say, we're already hoping it gets renewed for a second season.)

While the show takes place in Seattle and nearby towns, we recently learned the series was actually filmed further north in British Columbia. According to The Sun, the show was filmed in both Burnaby, a city that's partly of the Vancouver metropolitan area, and Vancouver itself, the sprawling port city located on the Pacific Ocean.

If the show reminds you of another soapy recent Netflix release, you're not alone in drawing the comparison to Virgin River, the small-town drama that's set in the woods of Northern California. Excepts...not really. Because just like Firefly Lane, Virgin River is filmed in the Vancouver area, with shoots in Vancouver, Snug Cove in Bowen Island, Burnaby and communities in Port Coquitlam.