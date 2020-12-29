Netflix's Bridgerton Is Based on a Book Series by Julia Quinn

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Netflix original series Bridgerton debuted on December 25. If you're anything like us, every evening since then has been devoted to watching two or three episodes of the period drama. After finishing all eight episodes, you've quickly became captivated by the Bridgerton family and are already eager for a season two.

What's a 19th century Anglophile to do? Well, while we bite our nails and hope for a season two, it turns out there's plenty of Bridgerton-filled intrigue to keep us occupied. The hit show —produced by Shonda Rhimes—is actually based on author Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" series of fiction books about London in the 1800s and they're guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours on end. More specifically, Netflix's Bridgerton is based on the first novel in Quinn's collection, The Duke and I: Bridgerton.

The book focuses on the character Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, and is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. With an average rating on Amazon of 4.3 stars, many readers clearly adored the book both for its plot and also the nuanced characters. "I was intrigued about this book series after hearing it would become a Netflix series. Lots of ladies in a book group I am part of talked about how excited they were so I decided to give it a try. I absolutely loved it," wrote one fan of the tome. "There was so much that was great about this book. There was comedy and parts that ripped your heart out. I really enjoyed it and I can’t wait to read the next books in the series," she continues, noting that you should skip the second epilogue if you don't want any spoilers for the series.

"I have been meaning to read this book for such a long time now. And I'm so happy that I finally did!" wrote another happy reviewer. "Simon and Daphne are such amazing characters and the entire Bridgerton family is so fun and I can't wait to continue the other books in the series!"

And when your eyes glaze over from devouring the whole "Bridgerton" series, may we suggest these 10 period dramas to watch on Netflix?

WATCH: If You Love The Crown, You're Going to Adore the New Hulu Drama The Great