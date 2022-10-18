Nestlé Issues Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall Due To Potential Plastic Contamination

Step away from the cookie dough!

Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall of a popular ready-to-bake refrigerated product due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The recall is isolated to just Nestlé Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products (UPC Code 050000429912) made between June and September 2022 and distributed in retailers across the United States. Fortunately, no other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by this recall.

NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," the company said in a news release.

If you purchased the recalled product, do not bake or eat it. Instead, return it to the retailer you purchased it from to receive a full refund or replacement.

Customers with additional questions about the recall may contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST).