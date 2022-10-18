News Nestlé Issues Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall Due To Potential Plastic Contamination Check your refrigerators. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: BWFolsom/Getty Images Step away from the cookie dough! Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall of a popular ready-to-bake refrigerated product due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces. The recall is isolated to just Nestlé Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products (UPC Code 050000429912) made between June and September 2022 and distributed in retailers across the United States. Fortunately, no other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by this recall. NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE "While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," the company said in a news release. If you purchased the recalled product, do not bake or eat it. Instead, return it to the retailer you purchased it from to receive a full refund or replacement. Customers with additional questions about the recall may contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST). Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit