This North Carolina Gallery Has Been Hosting a National Teapot Show for More Than 30 Years

Whether you take yours hot and steaming or ice cold and sweetened, nearly everyone likes tea. It’s easy to see why, aside from water, it’s one of the most popular drinks in the world.

Anybody with an appreciation for the aromatic beverage will get a kick out of The National Teapot Show, in Creedmoor, North Carolina. The show, which promises to change the way you look at teapots forever, has been returning to Cedar Creek Gallery every three years for more than 30 years. Now that's what we call steeped in tradition!

The 11th National Teapot Show features teapots in a vast range of materials including glass, metal, pottery, wood, fiber, and mixed media. Pots hail from almost every state, and range in price from $70 to $6,000. Visit either in person or online to see how “150 artists start with a humble concept and craft extraordinary creations.”

Jennifer Dolan, manager of Cedar Creek Gallery, told Walter Magazine that she and her team purposely invite artists who have never before thought to make a teapot. “The end results run the gamut from traditional to whimsical, fine to folksy to zany, and they’re all functional,” notes writer Jessie Ammons.

The 11th National Teapot Show began on May 16 and runs through September 7. While many of the teapots are already sold, a few (like this Charlie Brown on safari one!) are still available for purchase. Explore online at ShopCedarCreekGallery.com/nationalteapotshow.