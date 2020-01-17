Get Free Admission to America's National Parks for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Need an excuse to get out and explore the natural beauty around you? Well, we’ve got good news for you!
The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at park sites across the country for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday—the first of its five entrance-fee-free days at national parks in 2020.
“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity and heritage,” David Vela, National Park Service Deputy Director, said in a news release. “Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”
Out of the 419 National Park Service sites, 110 charge an entrance fee, with prices ranging from $5 to $35. The other 309 national parks do not have entrance fees. Keep in mind that the entrance fee waiver does not cover user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
The 2020 fee-free days are:
- Monday, January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
- Tuesday, August 25 – National Park Service Birthday
- Saturday, September 26 – National Public Lands Day
- Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day
Get out there, y’all!