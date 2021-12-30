Enjoy 5 Days of Free Admission to America's National Parks in 2022
Plan accordingly.
Good news thrifty adventurers, the National Park Service (NPS) is waiving entrance fees at park sites across the country on five days in 2022.
According to an NPS release, the annual free admission days "are designed to encourage discovery and visitation of the country's variety of national parks. With at least one in every state, national parks are accessible places to visit to refresh body, mind, and spirit."
The fee-free entrance dates for 2022 are:
Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Saturday, April 16: First Day of National Park Week
Thursday, August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
Saturday, September 24: National Public Lands Day
Friday, November 11: Veterans Day
"Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a news release. "National parks are for everyone, and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites."
Out of the 423 National Park Service sites, 110 charge an entrance fee, with prices ranging from $5 to $35. The funds are used to directly support the visitor experience by providing programs and services, habitat restoration, and building maintenance and repair.
Keep in mind that the entrance fee waiver does not cover fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
Get out there and enjoy our beautiful country, y'all!