Natierra Organic Dried Blueberries Face Urgent Nationwide Recall Over High Levels of Lead
If you're a fan of snacking on dried blueberries or stocked up because of a sale, go check your shelves right now. Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches are being recalled because they may have lead in them. Yes, the same stuff that is toxic in paint and gasoline may be in your freeze-dried blueberries.
The FDA has issued an urgent recall of the product after routine testing revealed levels of lead above the FDA's recommended limits. The recalled products were distributed across the South and the entire United States and were sold both in stores and online. Because freeze-dried blueberries are designed to have a long shelf life, it is important for folks to go check their pantries and shelves as soon as possible.
Luckily, so far BrandStorm Inc. who owns the Natierra, has not received any reports of people becoming ill from the high lead content. That's very good news as exposure to high amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning with symptoms that include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, seizures, and coma. Unfortunately, according to the FDA, "people with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs." And that's just what can happen with short term exposure, long term lead exposure is even more dangerous, which is why it's so important to keep kids away from lead paint.
That said, the recall is limited to two batches of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries with the following codes Best By Date 12/2024 & 01/2025.
- Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
- 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
- Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
- 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
If you have to throw out a pack of freeze-dried berries, just keep in mind that it's summer and there are fresh blueberries in stores and farmers' markets now and they are the perfect summer time snack for any time of day.