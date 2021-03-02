Jenna Bush Hager's Incredible March Book Club Pick Is Set in Piedmont, North Carolina

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

On the search for your next great read? You can always count on Jenna Bush Hager's selections for her Read with Jenna book club to be spot-on, and this March is no exception. Yesterday, the TODAY show co-host announced her pick for this month, and we're particularly excited to see a thought-provoking tome set in our neck of the woods — specifically Piedmont, North Carolina — for her latest pick. Released today, What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster (Buy It: $19.58; Amazon.com) has already climbed to the #1 new release in coming of age fiction on Amazon.

See Bush Hager's Instagram post announcing her pick below, calling the book "astounding" and noting the author's "breathtaking words."

Penned by a "5 under 35" National Book Foundation author, Coster's 2018 debut novel, Halsey Street (Buy It: $7.99; Amazon.com) was a finalist for the Kirkus Prize for fiction. Certainly a rising author to follow, the official plot synopsis, per Grand Central Publishing's press release is as follows:

A North Carolina community rises in outrage as a county initiative draws students from the largely Black east side of town into predominantly white high schools on the west. For two students, Gee and Noelle, the integration sets off a chain of events that will bond their families together in unexpected ways over the span of the next twenty years. On one side of the integration debate is Jade, Gee's steely, ambitious mother. In the aftermath of a harrowing loss, she is determined to give her son the tool he'll need to survive in America as a sensitive, anxious young Black man. On the other side is Noelle's headstrong mother, Lacey May, a white woman who refuses to see her half-Latina daughters as anything but white. She strives to protect them as she couldn't protect herself from the influence of their charming but unreliable father, Robbie.

When Gee and Noelle join the school play meant to bridge the divide between new and old students, their paths collide, and their two seemingly disconnected families begin to form deeply knotted, messy ties that will shape the trajectory of their adult lives. And their mothers—each determined to see her child inherit a better life—will make choices that will haunt them for decades to come. What's Mine and Yours is an expansive, vibrant tapestry that moves between the years, from the foothills of North Carolina to Atlanta, Los Angeles and Paris. It explores the unique organism that is every family: what breaks them apart and how they come back together.

Tackling difficult topics in a graceful, impactful manner, this is definitely a book you'll want to text your girls and add to your book club list pronto.

