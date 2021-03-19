Massive Jellyfish Washes Ashore in Myrtle Beach, Sparking Horror and Awe

Myrtle Beach resident Fannie Giuliano was walking along the beach on March 8 when she stumbled upon something she had never seen before.

Giuliano was not far from Myrtle Beach Travel Park when she spotted a sea creature that looked more at home in a 1950s horror movie than on the South Carolina coastline.

"On my walk tonight I spotted the largest jellyfish I have ever seen on the beach," she wrote alongside the photo on Facebook.

"I walked up only because I thought it was a plastic bag," she added, "and I was going to put it in the trash but I changed my mind when I saw what it was."

"Holy cow! A mutant!!" one commenter wrote. "Wow that's a granddaddy jelly fish," added another.

Speaking with The Charlotte Observer, Giuliano estimated the monster jellyfish to be several feet wide.

While the jellyfish has yet to be officially identified, The Charlotte Observer reports speculation that it could be an invasive species known as the Australian spotted jellyfish.

These spotted jellyfish native to the West Pacific average about 18 to 20 inches in bell diameter and have only a mild sting.

According to the Texas Invasive Species Institute, an Australian spotted jellyfish with a 28-inch bell once washed up off the coast of North Carolina.

This is hardly the first time a fearsome sea creature has washed up in the Myrtle Beach area. Over the summer, a Portuguese man o' war with 16-foot tentacles washed ashore following a string of storms.