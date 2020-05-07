You Can Now Take a Free Calligraphy Class on Zoom

These days, we're all looking for ways to stay entertained as we shelter in place at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. So far, we've enjoyed taking virtual hikes along the Grand Canyon, teaching ourselves how to knit, and perhaps watching one too many reruns of Downton Abbey. And that's just the tip of our home entertainment iceberg—for more ideas, check out 5 Fun Ways to Reward Yourself After a Long Day at Home That Don't Involve Food or Booze.

Now, we're adding learning how to do calligraphy to our list of quarantine hobbies. Whether you're a bride-to-be hoping to do some DIY invitations or a student looking to write teacher thank you notes, taking a whirl at the visual art of lettering is sure to be a fun (and challenging) endeavor. Thanks to the retail company Muji we can all get a leg-up on the skill for free.

As we learned from our friends over at House Beautiful, the Japanese apparel and clothing brand in partnership with Crooked Calligraphy, will be virtually teaching people how to put pen to paper in the prettiest of ways. "We're excited to announce our first-ever Zoom #MUJIWorkshop! Led by Shinah of @crookedcalligraphy, we'll be learning the basic strokes of calligraphy and applying faux calligraphy techniques to create uplifting message cards," an Instagram announcement read earlier this week. Bonus: "All attendees will receive complimentary calligraphy templates and a special promo code to shop with on our online store," the post concluded. The class will take place on Tuesday, May 19th, from 5:30-6:00 p.m. EDT and you can register here.

In addition to the upcoming calligraphy class, the brand also hosted a virtual morning meditation session with Sky Ting Yoga, which you may find useful to power up your day. Check out the full video on Instagram below.

WATCH: The Secret To Easy Calligraphy

We're definitely marking our calendars now. Share with us: What hobbies have you been working on during this trying time in history?