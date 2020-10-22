This Müeller Austria Electric Coffee Grinder with 5,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon Is On Sale for $23.97

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Coffee. If ever there's been a year to be grateful for it, it's been this one. Sure, we've always appreciated savoring a hot brew or iced latte, but little did we know just how pivotal coffee was to our daily routines until the coronavirus pandemic hit. For several months now, so many of us have had to learn how to juggle wearing many hats at home as the global health crisis endures. One of our saving graces? The humble, the simple, the glorious cup of joe to start our mornings and hope give us the fuel we need to power through the day.

To make the most divine cup, there's no denying that freshly ground beans are the way to go. But finding a durable, easy-to-use, affordable coffee grinder can be no easy thing. That's why we were thrilled to learn from The Kitchn that there's one pretty amazing—and quite budget-friendly—coffee grinder we should all be eyeing right about now: The Müeller Austria HyperGrind Precision Electric Spice/Coffee Grinder Mill, which is on sale on Amazon Prime right now for $23.97, a full 20% off of its list price.

As The Kitchn's Vanessa Spilios pointed out, this compact yet powerful coffee grinder—which also works on spices, nuts, herbs, and grains—has an impressive 5,004 five-star reviews on Amazon, with plenty of glowing reviews. So what makes this grinder so superb? First, you can choose the consistency of your coffee beans, shaving them down to fine, medium, or coarse grinds. It also does its job quickly with minimal noise. Even better: this appliance features long-lasting blades. The Mueller Austria HyperGrind was tested through three professional grade inspections to ensure its quality. To take a line from one rave review, "my coffee beans are practically dust & that's how I like it y'all."

