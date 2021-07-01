These Are the Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States

Assuming, of course, that there’s such a thing as spoiling your pup too much.

Given their fancifully coifed pompadours and their owners' seeming predilection for little pink bows, it'd be tempting to think that the poodle might take first prize as the country's most pampered pooch. But according to data from pet gift shop Yappy.com, they don't even break the top five, coming in at a cool number seven instead. But just how do you measure how spoiled a dog really is?

Yappy.com determines just how lavished upon a dog breed is by calculating how much its owners spend on toys, accessories, and treats for their four-legged friends. And out of 300 breeds considered, the stately Dobermann takes first place as the most spoiled dog breed in the United States, followed by svelte Whippets and grandiose Great Danes. Two smaller breeds, Schnoodles and American Bulldogs, round out the top five.

Dobermanns are the most spoiled pups in Louisiana, Whippets come in first in Georgia, and Great Danes take the cake in Florida. But the other Southern states tend to have different breeds ranking as the most spoiled: Alabama loves Cairn Terriers, and North Carolina prizes Shetland Sheepdogs. Arkansas and Mississippi treasure Great Pyrenees, and Texas is all about the Japanese Shiba.

most spoiled dog breed by state Credit: Courtesy of Yappy.com

But just because you don't have one of the most spoiled dog breeds at home doesn't mean you're off the hook: Dogs with certain names tend to be more spoiled too. Charlie, Lucy, and Bella take top marks, with Luna, Daisy, and Cooper hot on their heels.

Of course, there's no pooch more spoiled than the one who's currently curled up on your bed with you… even though you were very clear about the no-dogs-on-the-bed rule. But how you could possibly say no to those eyes?

