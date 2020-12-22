The Most Popular Holiday Cookies on Instagram in Every Southern State

Hungry for cookies? Always. But what type of cookies you crave may have something to with what state you reside in — at least according to a recent infographic shared by Instagram revealing the most popular holiday cookies by state on the social media platform. According to Insider.com, Instagram determined their findings based on the number of likes and mentions of different types of cookies from a combination of Instagram and Instagram Story posts over the past month.

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images / Ryan Benyi Photography

So what cookies take the (cookie) cake in each Southern state? You can read the full list below, but first we'd like to call out Kentucky for being the only Southern state to show the most love for oatmeal cookies. Other stand outs were Missouri's and Virginia's love for snickerdoodle cookies, as well as Florida and Tennessee's seeming obsession with shortbread cookies. And though outside of the South, we're surprised to see that Illinois is whipping up a chocolate chip cookie storm right now, as the only state with that claim to cookie fame during the holiday season. Here's the full breakdown for every Southern state:

Alabama: Sugar cookies

Arkansas: Sugar cookies

Delaware: Peanut butter cookies

Florida: Shortbread cookies

Georgia: Gingerbread cookies

Kentucky: Oatmeal cookies

Louisiana: Peanut butter cookies

Maryland: Gingerbread cookies

Mississippi: Crinkle cookies

Missouri: Snickerdoodle cookies

North Carolina: Sugar cookies

Oklahoma: Sugar cookies

South Carolina: Crinkle cookies

Tennessee: Shortbread cookies

Texas: Crinkle cookies

Virginia: Snickerdoodle cookies

West Virginia: Peanut butter cookies

All this talk about cookies has us ready to roll up our sleeves and get to baking. These easy Christmas cookie recipes sure are calling our names.