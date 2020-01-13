The Most Popular Baby Names 100 Years Ago
In 1920, Prohibition was in full swing, women had just been granted the right to vote, and commercial radio was just starting to take off. It's wild to think about how far America has come in 100 years—how much has changed, and yet, how much has stayed the same.
For comparison, we looked through the Social Security Administration's baby name database to see what Americans were naming their kids the year Amelia Earhart took her first flight.
Wondering what the baby name landscape looked like in 1920? Here are the top 25 monikers for boys and girls.
The Most Popular Baby Names From 1920
It turns out that names like William, James, and Elizabeth have been going strong for more than a century, while the Mildreds and Alberts of the world appear to have fallen on hard times.
The 25 Most Popular Girl Names From 1920
- Mary
- Dorothy
- Helen
- Margaret
- Ruth
- Mildred
- Virginia
- Elizabeth
- Frances
- Anna
- Betty
- Evelyn
- Marie
- Doris
- Alice
- Florence
- Irene
- Lillian
- Louise
- Rose
- Catherine
- Gladys
- Martha
- Marjorie
- Eleanor
The 25 Most Popular Boy Names From 1920
- John
- William
- Robert
- James
- Charles
- George
- Joseph
- Edward
- Frank
- Richard
- Thomas
- Harold
- Walter
- Paul
- Raymond
- Donald
- Henry
- Arthur
- Albert
- Jack
- Harry
- Ralph
- Kenneth
- Howard
- David
The Top Names From the Last 100 Years
These names are the overall top 25 names from 1922 to 2021, according to the Social Security Administration. In the last 100 years, James and Mary have held the No. 1 spot, which are classic Biblical names.
The Top 25 Girl Names From the Last 100 Years
- Mary
- Patricia
- Jennifer
- Linda
- Elizabeth
- Barbara
- Susan
- Jessica
- Sarah
- Karen
- Lisa
- Nancy
- Betty
- Margaret
- Sandra
- Ashley
- Kimberly
- Emily
- Donna
- Michelle
- Carol
- Amanda
- Dorothy
- Melissa
- Deborah
The Top 25 Boy Names From the Last 100 Years
- James
- Robert
- John
- Michael
- David
- William
- Richard
- Thomas
- Charles
- Christopher
- Daniel
- Matthew
- Anthony
- Mark
- Donald
- Steven
- Paul
- Andrew
- Joshua
- Kenneth
- Kevin
- Brian
- George
- Timothy
How to Pick a Classic Baby Name
once you decide on an approach—like classic or timeless baby names— you can focus on whittling down the list. For a baby name that has some roots, choose a name after a special family member, which is a long-standing Southern tradition, or a historical figure from the past you admire. When a baby name comes from a special person, it becomes more meaningful and adds a sense of legacy to your family.
