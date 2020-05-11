More Than a Dozen Wildfires Burning Throughout Florida

Hot weather and a lack of rain are being credited for the rash of blazes.

A streak of exceptionally hot temperatures and inadequate rain is being blamed for more than a dozen wildfires currently burning across Florida.

The Sunshine State is no stranger to hot weather, but parts of South Florida were reportedly seeing June-like temperatures back in April. The temperature in Miami hit a scorching 97 degrees on April 20, breaking the city's previous all-time high of 96 degrees, set in 2015.

"Miami has seen 16 days with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees from January 1st through the end of April; they normally only average two 90-degree days during that point," explained CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

The heat, combined with below-average rainfall, has created drought conditions throughout Florida, turning much of the state into a veritable powder keg.

West of Miami, the Moon Fish Wildfire has been burning through Big Cypress National Preserve since Thursday. According to the National Park Service, the more than 27,000-acre fire was about 10% contained on Sunday.

The situation has been particularly dire in the Panhandle, where the Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County burned through more than 2,000 acres and destroyed at least 17 homes. The Hurst Hammock Fire in nearby Escambia County covered 1,248 acres. Officials report that both wildfires are currently 75% contained.

