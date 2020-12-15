Join a Letter-Writing Campaign and Help Make a Stranger’s Holiday a Little Brighter

While the holiday season is supposed to inspire feelings of joy and happiness, that’s not always the reality. Even in a good year, this time can be a difficult one for millions of Americans dealing with poverty, illness, grief, etc. Add to that the isolation and financial uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and you can see how Christmas 2020 is shaping up to be particularly hard for a lot of people.

If only there were an easy way to lift the spirits of a stranger in need of a little boost…

This annual letter-writing initiative sends bundles of uplifting, personal notes to people who could use some kind words to get them through the holidays. From December 7th – 18th, the organization is creating 12 Love Letter Bundles for 12 individuals (all secretly nominated by a well-meaning person in their life) across a 12-day span.

Each day, More Love Letters highlights an individual in need of some extra encouragement in the form of handwritten notes. Participants craft a letter and send it off to the listed address. All the notes then get bundled and passed on to the person deserving of some extra cheer.

And it’s not just the recipients who stand to benefit. The act of sitting down and putting pen to paper can be therapeutic and great for our wellbeing. In fact, studies have found that “focused writing” improves mood and builds resilience.

There are only a few more days to get in on the letter-writing action. Sign up here to receive the story of someone who needs a love letter in your inbox each morning. You’ll then have the day to write your note. The best part? You can send as many as you like!