Monopoly: Elf Is Here and Fans of the Christmas Movie Won't Ever Want to Stop Playing

Raise your hand if you've been playing a Hoyle's Rules of Games-worth of games recently. That's some 350 pages, should you need a point of reference, for how deep into poker and dominoes and chess and gin rummy and canasta and old maid and go fish we've immersed ourselves into as of late.

And Monopoly. Boy, has there been Monopoly. So much Monopoly in fact that we're pretty sure we've set a world record for number of times we've collected $200 for passing "GO" and we're currently on a first-name basis with everyone on Reading Railroad. While we never grow tired of the classic game, there's certainly something to be said for themed editions like the Star Wars or Lion King editions, and we can never get enough of the Hallmark Channel Monopoly, either.

Now, we're excited to learn from the editors over at BestProducts.com that Monopoly: Elf has arrived and we're so ready to add it to our shopping carts ASAP. Available on Amazon for $52.99, the game is the spirited dose of joy we all need, portraying "the journey of Buddy The Elf from the North Pole where he passed the seven levels of the candy cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then through the Lincoln Tunnel," per the Amazon blurb.

For this riff on the "world's favorite family board game," you'll get six appropriately themed tokens—Santa's Sleigh, Polar Bear Cub, Jack-in-the-Box, Mailroom Coffee Mug, Santa's Bag, and Maple Syrup—and a slew of other festive touches like Community Chest Cards being renamed Christmas Cheer and Chance Cards now dubbed Christmas Spirit. Featuring locations, characters, and quotes from the much-loved 2003 comedy starring Will Ferrell in the titular role, expect plenty of laughs and warm, fuzzy holiday merriment as you rack up properties and put your quarantine crew to the test.

