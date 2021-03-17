For the Month of March, This Stylish “I Think I Can” Necklace Benefits Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann is one of millions of parents who read The Little Engine That Could to their children. Even now that her two daughters have left home, Kosann still has a soft spot for the iconic book.

"I had read The Little Engine That Could to my children when they were young and it sort of stayed in our lives ever since, no matter if they were going on a big date, or applying to college, or starting a job, it was always 'I think I can,'" she explained to Town and Country.

As a brand committed to empowerment, Kosann felt it was natural to incorporate this powerful mantra into her Spring 2021 collection.

"We created this timeless idea into a modern, contemporary style that women can wear and cherish every day," Kosann said of the new "I Think I Can" charm in a statement.

I Think I Can Necklace Image zoom Credit: Monica Rich Kosann

The charm was already in the works when Kosann learned that The Little Engine That Could also happens to be one of Dolly Parton's most cherished books. In fact, Parton is such a big fan of that classic that it's the first book each child receives from her Imagination Library program. The country music legend revealed to Southern Living that she likes to think of herself as "the little engine that did."

"That story is so inspirational," Parton explained, "and I'm here to shout that there's a little engine inside all of us that says we can do anything if we just don't give up. I always think of myself as the little engine that did."

I Think I Can Pendants Monica Rich Kosann Image zoom Credit: Monica Rich Kosann; David Becker/Getty Images

As a longtime admirer of the strength, love, and generosity that Parton embodies, Kosann and her eponymous brand will donate 15% of sales of the charm to the Imagination Library through the month of March.