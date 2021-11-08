Missouri Couple Wins $2.4 Million after Wife Pesters Husband to Stop for Lottery Ticket

Everyone go home and thank your wives for nagging!

Persistence pays. And for some, it can pay $2.4 million. A Jackson County couple was on their way home when the wife insisted that her husband stop to buy a lottery ticket.

"My wife forced me to pull over and buy a lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game," her husband told Missouri Lottery officials. "So I pulled over and bought the lottery ticket out of frustration."

The couple stopped at Casey's General Store in Grain Valley, Missouri, and purchased a Quick Pick ticket, which means a computer generated the six numbers that ended up landing them the jackpot. After matching all six numbers in the Oct. 23 drawing, the couple became the sole winners of the $2.4 million prize.

WIN: Tennessee Teens Win $3 Million After Splitting $30 Lottery Ticket