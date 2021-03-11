Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Is Giving Surprise $5,000 Grants to an Animal Shelter in Every State

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has been hard at work helping shelter dogs since 2009. Now, the nonprofit organization has just shared some big news that's sure to help many dogs in need: MuttNation will be distributing $250,000 to animal shelters in all 50 states. One shelter in every state in the country will be gifted a surprise $5,000 grant from the organization in partnership with Tractor Supply Company, a retailer that sells tools and equipment in the home improvement, farming, lawn, and animal care categories.

This year's annual Mutts Across America campaign comes at a time of pressing need for shelter animals amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "While the pandemic really opened people's hearts and homes to adopting and fostering in record numbers, shelters were unable to hold their regular fundraising events, which left a big gap," Lambert commented to The Tennessean. "We know that these funds will help shelters continue to provide a great environment for their pets, employees, volunteers and the communities at-large that they serve."

Later in the article, Lambert reflected on just how meaningful this program is, saying, "Mutts Across America resonates with all animal lovers because it shines a light on the special work that these outstanding shelters do in their communities," and expressing her gratitude for the generosity of Tractor Supply helping MuttNation expand their grants to reach $250,000.

Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply Company, also shared her excitement to be involved in these efforts: "At Tractor Supply, we love our four-legged friends and appreciate this opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing support for animal shelters across the country," she said in a MuttNation press release. Praising the country music star, she added, "Miranda's passion and tremendous dedication dovetails with our mission at Tractor Supply to care for all pets and animals. We are excited to expand our partnership with Miranda and the MuttNation organization to make this the most impactful Mutts Across America yet."

Indeed, Miranda Lambert, hats off to you and your mom Bev for founding such a wonderful organization to assist our nation's shelter pets. We're sure these donations will go a long way. You can see the full list of Mutts Across America 2021 recipients on Tennessean.com here.

