Atlanta Teen Designs The Miracle-Gro GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag to Support Nonprofit No Kid Hungry
For every bag purchased, up to 20 meals for children living with hunger are donated.
Miracle-Gro just released the tote bag you'll want for summer as it can both carry your farmer's market haul and help your neighbors at the same time. The GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag ($5.50) was designed to inspire families to share their extra edible garden bounty with their loved ones and community members in need, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting nonprofit No Kid Hungry.
Each bag purchased can help give up to 20 meals for children suffering from food insecurity. The tote's artwork was designed by Randy Perez-Lopez (pictured below), a 14-year-old student at Tapestry Public Charter School in Atlanta, who won the school's contest with his artistic rendering of a family trip to his parents' homeland of Guatemala when he was 10 years old.
Miracle-Gro's partnership with No Kid Hungry and the launch of the Harvest Donation Bag are part of ScottsMiracle-Gro's larger GroMoreGood initiative to introduce 10 million children to the benefits of gardens and spending time in greenspace by 2023. The expanded collaboration with No Kid Hungry has been forged in light of the increased number of children facing hunger with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"As most gardeners know, a well-maintained edible garden can easily deliver an abundance of produce," said Sara Gordon, Vice President, Gardens at ScottsMiracle-Gro, in a company press release. "And yet, a recent survey by ScottsMiracle-Gro found that more than half of gardeners (56%) report having unused food from the garden that they give to family or friends. With our new Harvest Donation Bag, we hope to inspire families to share what they grow with loved ones, neighbors, teachers, and food banks, all while providing food to the children who need it the most through No Kid Hungry."
Elaborating on the devastating effects of economic uncertainty for millions of families in the wake of the pandemic, Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, No Kid Hungry campaign, said, "No Kid Hungry is making sure kids nationwide get the meals they need, and we couldn't do it without the support of partners like Miracle-Gro." She added that "this new program is so exciting, not only because it provides much-needed funding to get food to the kids who need it most, but it also creates greater awareness around childhood hunger and compels families to support those in their own community."
Whether you grow more good for neighbors in your backyard or GroMoreGood by helping people in need through buying the tote, we hope we can all find ways to be kind this summer. After all, generosity takes off as quickly as that arugula you're growing.