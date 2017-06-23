This Minor League Baseball Team's Dog Is So Bad At His Job, He's Good
The Frisco RoughRiders may be a minor league baseball team, but their "team dog" Brooks, is a major league star.
Brooks recently caught the eye of national media when footage of him running the bases during a recent RoughRiders game went viral. Although he is a very good boy, Brooks isn't exactly perfect. Case in point: when he accidentally sent a child flying during his run of the bases. (Don't worry, the little boy is OK.)
He's also not particularly good at his other role as batboy. As evident in the below video, he'd much rather run around than pick up pesky bats. Can you blame him?
At the end of the day, what he lacks in technique he certainly makes up for in enthusiasm! Luckily for Brooks, his real job is making people smile, and he seems to have no problem doing that. According to his Twitter bio (yes, he has his own Twitter account) he was originally trained as a guide dog, but now he spends his days hanging out with some of baseball's cutest fans.
You scored a homerun with us, Brooks!