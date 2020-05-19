This Pan Makes the Cutest Mini Layer Cakes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

What if we told you that you could create adorable tiered cakes with the same amount of effort it takes to make cupcakes?

Behold: the Chicago Metallic Multi-Tier Cake Pan. This heavy-weight, non-stick pan is a home baker’s dream from one of our favorite cake pan manufacturers. It makes four mini three-tiered cakes, each measuring four inches wide (at the bottom) and standing five inches tall. Just add frosting, and voila: the cutest homemade cakes ever to hit the party circuit.

Image zoom Amazon

WATCH: What's the Difference Between a Tube Pan and a Bundt Pan?

This brilliant baking creation costs just $25 at Target and Amazon, where it currently has 4.6/5 stars with more than 350 reviews.

“Absolutely love this mini cake pan!” one happy Amazon customer wrote. “It makes the most adorable mini cakes and is very durable.”

Another reviewer even won a baking contest after using it, adding: “I had my apprehensions about the logistics of this cake pan but they were all laid to rest when I got to baking with it… this is a great tool for anyone’s baking arsenal.”