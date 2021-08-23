How to Help Our Middle Tennessee Neighbors After the Catastrophic Flooding This Weekend

There are already helpers on the ground, here’s how to contribute to their efforts.

Extreme amounts of rainfall and flash flooding on Saturday have devastated parts of Middle Tennessee. Humphreys County, Tennessee, saw more than 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to CNN Sunday night, 21 people have died and approximately 20 are still missing. Rescue efforts are continuing. In a press conference Sunday night, Grant Gillespie, the police and fire chief of Waverly, Tennessee, said "We've experienced devastating loss of life over the last couple days." The Tennessee Governor Bill Lee described the devastation as "homes washed off their foundations, cars strewn around the community."

But as is generally the case, when hard times hit one community, the helpers from other communities roll up their sleeves and show up. If you would like to help the families impacted by this horrific flooding, here are several organizations that are on the ground already and doing the work.

The American Red Cross: The Middle Tennessee chapter of the Red Cross has deployed to the area and set up a reunification center for families as well as connecting the displaced with shelters and basic needs. You can help by donating here.

Community Resource Center: Nashville's Community Resource Center is managing an Amazon wish list to gather necessary items while working with officials to establish a safe response. Their website also has a list of immediate needs for for debris removal, supplies for first responders and supplies for unhoused flood victims. Donate to their efforts here.

Mercy Chefs: Once again Gary LeBlanc and his Mercy Chefs have responded, and a team is setting up in the area to provide hot meals to flood victims and first responders as they always do in natural disasters. They feed body and soul. Donate to their efforts here.