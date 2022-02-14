Country Music Stars Praise Mickey Guyton's Super Bowl Performance
Country singers are heaping well-deserved praise on Mickey Guyton following her incredible performance of the "Star Spangled Banner" during Sunday night's Super Bowl.
Guyton, who last year became the first Black woman to be nominated for a country solo performance Grammy and the first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards, stunned in a long-sleeved blue dress. But it was the "Black Like Me" singer's impressive rendition of the National Anthem that had everyone talking.
"Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years," the Brothers Osbourne tweeted. "Smashed it, Mickey."
"Beautiful job," Trisha Yearwood wrote, while Maren Morris took to Twitter with just one word: "Wow."
Guyton, who was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, has faced plenty of racism throughout her career. But that opposition only drives the 38-year-old to aim higher as a Black woman is a predominantly white genre.
"This is a huge moment for me. It's a huge moment for Black people," she told the New York Post ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance. "And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can."
Great job, Mickey!