Michael Thomas Pens Heartfelt Farewell Letter to Teammate Drew Brees

On Sunday, as Saints fans processed the news that quarterback Drew Brees was hanging up his jersey after an incredible two-decade career in the NFL and 15 years with New Orleans, wide receiver Michael Thomas took to social media with a heartfelt tribute to his teammate.

Thomas, who operated as Brees' right-hand man for five seasons, shared an open letter titled "Thank You, Drew" on Instagram alongside a photo of the two of them.

"Wow, what an honor and privilege these last 5 years have been for me to be blessed with the opportunity to line up and play on the same team as you," Thomas begins. "I can't thank God enough for putting me in this position."

The 28-year-old, who came to New Orleans as a second-round pick out of Ohio State, recounts both the highlights and lowlights from the time he and Brees shared on the field.

"One of the biggest lessons I learned from you is how you always dust your knees off and get back up," Thomas continues. "See, you are resilient. I am resilient, and I love you for that."

"Man, I can go on and on," he adds. "These 5 years have flown by. You make the game fun. You make the game real. You set the standard every day no matter if it was my rookie year or just this past season."

"You gave everyone hope," Thomas continues. "You are the true definition of a leader. You are my hero and many others."

Brees, who helped New Orleans win their first Super Bowl in February 2010, reportedly plans to join NBC Sports as a broadcaster. He will also use his well-earned retirement to spend time more with his wife and four young children.