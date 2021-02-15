Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million to Novant Health in North Carolina to Open Two Additional Medical Clinics

The new clinics will provide medical services to the uninsured or underinsured in New Hanover County on North Carolina's Southeastern coast.

Michael Jordan has long been a larger-than-life sports legend. But he's got an equally big giving heart to match his athletic talent.

As shared on social media, Jordan—who moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, when he was a young boy—is donating $10 million to healthcare and hospital nonprofit Novant Health, which is headquartered in Winston-Salem. The money will be used to open two additional medical clinics in southeastern North Carolina.

Previously, Novant Health and Jordan partnered together to open two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, which offers comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to the area's most vulnerable individuals. The additional two clinics will be located in New Hanover County on the state's Southeastern coast and are scheduled to open in early 2022.

"I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown," said Michael Jordan in the organization's press release. "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."

With much gratitude for Jordan's generous donation, Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health said in the same media statement, "This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent. We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care. We are so appreciative of Michael's unwavering commitment to help us bring affordable care to our communities that need it most. It's not only an investment in us as a partner, but it's an investment in each and every person that our clinics can reach."

Per the press release, as of February 15, the two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte have seen more than 4,500 patients, in addition to providing critical response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered from both of the locations with plans to ramp up their efforts as supply of the coronavirus vaccine increases.

Recently, Novant Health also purchased New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC), which includes a partnership with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine. "When we set out to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, we made it absolutely clear that one of our top priories was to improve health outcomes in southeastern North Carolina, with access to affordable care for all," Armato said. "With Michael's gift, we'll be able to more quickly, and directly, have an impact. The establishment of these two new clinics reinforces our true commitment to improving the health of the southeast region."

WATCH: Loretta Lynn Receives COVID-19 Vaccine