Kentucky Folksinger Launches Program to Replace Musical Instruments Lost in Deadly Tornadoes
“Let’s not underestimate the comfort music and art can bring to families and neighbors in a time of great loss.”
Kentucky folksinger and host of WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Michael Johnathon, is calling on the music community to participate in a newly created Tornado Relief program. The effort will replace damaged or lost musical instruments for those affected by the recent tornados which devastated areas of Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee free of charge.
"By now we are all aware of the devastation our neighbors endured because of the massive tornado over the weekend," Johnathon said in a release. "So many have reached out asking if there is a way they can safely help out. Whether you live in Kentucky, across America or around the world, you are needed right now by the people who lost loved ones, livelihoods, homes, and more."
Johnathon has teamed up with Currier's Music World in Richmond, Kentucky, which is accepting, storing, and restoring all donated musical instruments for the program.
"I believe that love is the greatest transaction of the arts, it drives everything we do, everything we create and everything we feel," Johnathon continued. "This is a time to put our politics, opinions and divisions aside and be loving neighbors to those in real, actual need. We made a donation, so I hope you will, too."
To donate an instrument, send an email to radio@woodsongs.com. Be sure to put "TORNADO" in the subject, describe what you have, and include your contact information. You can also donate money specifically to the program here.
WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour is an "all-volunteer, live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it." Launched in 1998, it is produced 44 Mondays per year from the historic Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Kentucky. The show airs worldwide on 537 radio stations across the United States and the world.
"Let's not underestimate the comfort music and art can bring to families and neighbors in a time of great loss," the Tornado Relief website reads.
For more information visit WoodSongs.com/tornado.