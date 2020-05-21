Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Look at this plant, isn’t it neat?

These Succulents Look Just Like Mermaid Tails

The latest example of unique flora to catch our eye is the coral cactus, a fan-shaped plant that looks just like a mermaid tail… and we want it to be part of our world.

Also known as Euphorbia lactea Cristata, this “Franken-plant” combines two succulents to form one cactus-like, fan-shaped plant that looks more like it belongs under the sea than on a windowsill.

According to EpicGardening.com, coral cacti vary in appearance, and may have a fan of white, red, green, yellow, or purple ruffled succulent growth on top of what looks like a tall, green “stem.”

Fortunately, it’s easy to get your hands on these stunning plants. You can find them at Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes.

WATCH: Succulents 101

Keep in mind that this “cactus” isn’t actually a cactus and should be cared for like a succulent. They require well-draining soil and full to medium sunlight.