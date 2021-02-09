Exclusive: Here's Your First Look at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Debut New Bedding Collection

For a zen ambience in your bedroom, sure, you could add candles. You could change the lighting. You can add an orchid or two. Or, you could do what you know needs to be done to truly transform your sleeping quarters: Invest in high-quality bedding. Sheets, shams, the works.

Well, we've found your match made in linen closet heaven—allow us to introduce Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest launch from their home brand Magnolia, the Mélange bedding collection. The line features a yarn-dyed technique for a heathered appearance and all items are available in the subdued colors of Ciel (blue), Oatmeal, and Optic White. All products in the new collection are finished with straight edges for a refined look and made from 100% cotton, to ensure your dreamland comfort. The product offerings include a duvet cover, a sham, and a sheet set in Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes. Above all, if we trust any design duo to help us take our bedrooms to beautiful new heights, it's definitely Chip and Jo. If we had a dollar for every Fixer Upper bedroom transformation that made us sigh, well, we'd practically be able to put a down payment on a new home in Waco.

Price-wise, the sheet sets run from $139 to $159; the duvet covers, which feature a button closure and interior corner ties to prevent shifting, will cost you $129 to $139, and the shams, which are designed with an envelope closure to keep the pillow itself hidden, are $29 to $39. Is it just us, or does just looking at the below photo of the bedding make you feel instantly calmer?

