News Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In Hurricane-Ravaged Fort Myers The two winners will split the $494 million prize. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: DaveAlan/Getty Images In a Florida city ravaged by Hurricane Ian, somebody's luck is about to change. Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in two winning tickets, including one sold in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Lottery, both tickets matched all six numbers: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44 for white balls, and a gold Mega Ball of 19. The two winners will split the giant $494 million prize. Florida's winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, California. "It's good to hear good news like that," Fort Myers resident Aldo Hernandez told WINK News. "Who knows this person (if) they've lost everything or not, but maybe he can help that community and help somebody in need." As of time of publication, neither winner had stepped forward to claim the prize. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa island off the coast of Fort Myers as a category 4 storm on September 28. Three people are still missing in the coastal city that was devastated by a storm surge that topped 15 feet and 150 mph winds. "This win feels slightly more meaningful," Florida Lottery officials said in a statement. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit