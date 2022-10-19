Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In Hurricane-Ravaged Fort Myers

In a Florida city ravaged by Hurricane Ian, somebody's luck is about to change.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in two winning tickets, including one sold in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Lottery, both tickets matched all six numbers: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44 for white balls, and a gold Mega Ball of 19. The two winners will split the giant $494 million prize.

Florida's winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, California.

"It's good to hear good news like that," Fort Myers resident Aldo Hernandez told WINK News. "Who knows this person (if) they've lost everything or not, but maybe he can help that community and help somebody in need."

As of time of publication, neither winner had stepped forward to claim the prize.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa island off the coast of Fort Myers as a category 4 storm on September 28. Three people are still missing in the coastal city that was devastated by a storm surge that topped 15 feet and 150 mph winds.

"This win feels slightly more meaningful," Florida Lottery officials said in a statement.