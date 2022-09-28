More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be contaminated with listeria. These include Canadian style bacon, bacon strips, bologna, Polish sausages, cheese sticks, andouille sausage, salami, and more.

The items in question were produced between July 7, 2022, and September 9, 2022 and shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. The full list of products and product codes that are subject to recall can be found here. Labels for the meat products can be found here.

FSIS

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can occur.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.