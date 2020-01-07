You Can Take a "Mayberry" Tour in a Squad Car in Mount Airy, North Carolina

If you're a fan of The Andy Griffith Show, you likely know that the actor and producer behind it, Andy Griffith, was born and raised in Mount Airy, North Carolina. You probably also know that the series is set in a town based on Mount Airy. Known as "Mayberry" in the show, the small town has come to be known and loved by so many thanks to Andy Taylor, Barney Fife, Aunt Bee Taylor, Opie, and the crew.

Though the 1960s series—and its predecessor, Mayberry R.F.D.—has long wrapped filming, you can relive all the Main Street fun in a guided squad car tour around Mount Airy with Squad Car Tours (Hat tip to SouthernThing.com for the intel). On the tour, you'll get to roll around town departing from Mayberry staple, Wally's Fillin Station, then cruise down Main Street and peruse show favorites like Floyd's City Barber Shop and Snappy Lunch. Tours cost $40 per carload (your party of five or less people) and you can book online or by calling 336-789-OPIE (6743).

Mayberry Squad Car Tours have received rave reviews on TripAdvisor, with customers comments ranging from "a wealth of information" to "A MUST do and very affordable." One happy tourist even exclaimed in their review, "Ever wonder what it would be like to be in a perfect little town where the people are friendly and life is sweet and simple? A town like Mayberry? Well, look no further! It's no wonder Andy fashioned his show from this unique little town and its people!"

After you're done exploring the lay of the land in your period Ford squad car, you may be so enticed by the small town's charm that you decide you want to call Mount Airy home. Well, for a cool $1.925 million you can buy this historic Mount Airy abode straight out of Mayberry. Fret not, more budget-friendly homes abound, too. Not an Andy Griffith fan? There's still plenty of reasons every Southerner should pay a visit to Mount Airy. And here's a bonus for fans of the show traveling in the fall: Each year in the last weekend of September, Mount Airy throw "Mayberry Days," a family-friendly festival with shows, concerts, a parade, silent auction, games, and more.